Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Laurentian

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Laurentian from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.99.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SOT.UN stock opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.14. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.00.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

