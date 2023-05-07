SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SM Energy Stock Up 6.4 %

SM stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

