Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

