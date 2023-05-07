Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ashtead Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.72) to GBX 6,000 ($74.96) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.96) to GBX 6,300 ($78.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,367.20.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

