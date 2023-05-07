Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) versus Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Financial Analysis

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock -7.89% -10.88% -4.16% Southland N/A -21.74% 0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Southland, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 0 0 N/A Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Southland has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.86%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Southland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $648.78 million 0.59 -$34.06 million ($0.73) -7.88 Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A

Southland has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southland beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

