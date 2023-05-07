SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $40.05 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

