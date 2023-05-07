SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 28.62% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:MMTM opened at $171.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $152.10 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.