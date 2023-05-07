Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading 2% Higher

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.42. 11,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 47,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Rating)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.