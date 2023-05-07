Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNMSF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

SNMSF stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. Spin Master has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $39.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

