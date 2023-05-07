Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Spin Master has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

