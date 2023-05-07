Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$38.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.67. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.77.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.