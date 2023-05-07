SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) vs. CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Head-To-Head Survey

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SpringBig alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -80.96% CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21%

Volatility and Risk

SpringBig has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SpringBig and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 568.55%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 165.05%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than CI&T.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million 0.68 -$13.08 million N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 1.17 $24.39 million $0.18 20.61

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About SpringBig

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.