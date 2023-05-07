State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 590 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Clorox worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Clorox by 4,186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 292.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

