State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $19,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE FDS opened at $405.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.00 and its 200 day moving average is $420.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total value of $293,666.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $72,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,634. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

