State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $272.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.33.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.