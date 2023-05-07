State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.93.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,146,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,320,044. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

