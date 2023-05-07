State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Zoom Video Communications worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 198.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,112 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.