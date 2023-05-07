State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $21,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of TTD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.06, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

