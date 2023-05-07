State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $22,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

