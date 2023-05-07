State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 877.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

