State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.52 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $242.47 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.26 and its 200 day moving average is $322.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.15.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

