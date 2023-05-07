State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.61 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX worth $20,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after buying an additional 192,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,333,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 703,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,601,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $210.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.61. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.