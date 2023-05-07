State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.20 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $21,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 296,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

MLM stock opened at $397.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $401.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.10.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

