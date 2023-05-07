State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Align Technology worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after buying an additional 223,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $264.49. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

