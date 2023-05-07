State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Waters worth $24,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,554,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Waters Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $296.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

