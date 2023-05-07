State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Datadog worth $21,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,330,000 after purchasing an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -283.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.28.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

