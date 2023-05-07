State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,380 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $24,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 2.0 %

FE opened at $39.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.