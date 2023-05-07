State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,080 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $23,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

PWR opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.