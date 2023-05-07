State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $23,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $88.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.