Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

