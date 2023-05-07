STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in STERIS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 154,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $189.18 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -652.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

