Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $40.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TNDM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,117,000 after buying an additional 1,192,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 250,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.