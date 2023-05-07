Stifel Nicolaus Raises Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $265.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $263.13 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $609,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

