Stifel Nicolaus Trims Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Target Price to C$11.75

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SGY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.67.

Surge Energy Price Performance

Shares of SGY opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.08. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

About Surge Energy

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

