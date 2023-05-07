Stifel Nicolaus Trims Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Target Price to C$11.75

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
SGY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.67.
Surge Energy Price Performance
Shares of SGY opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.08. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Surge Energy Announces Dividend
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.