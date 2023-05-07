Stifel Nicolaus Trims TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Target Price to $13.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTMI. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.47.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

