StockNews.com Upgrades trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRVG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.20 on Thursday. trivago has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.