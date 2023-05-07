Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 4865106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

