Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

ZPTAF opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

About Surge Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

