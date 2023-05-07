Susquehanna Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $36.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRTO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Huber Research lowered Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,426. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 1.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

