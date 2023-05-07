SVB Leerink Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Repligen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGEN. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $160.16 on Friday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.