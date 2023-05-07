Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.6 %

SYNA stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 224,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 192,778 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

