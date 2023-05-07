T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

