TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,483 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $461,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,887,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $399.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

