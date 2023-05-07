TD Asset Management Inc Sells 50,750 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.37% of Ero Copper worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ero Copper by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ero Copper by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

ERO opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

