TD Securities Cuts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins assumed coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

