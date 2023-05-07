Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ternium were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Ternium Trading Up 3.2 %

TX stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Ternium Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.