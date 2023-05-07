Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $303.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.09.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

