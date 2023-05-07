Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Agree Realty by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 156,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.56%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

