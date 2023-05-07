Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,802 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Trading Up 4.2 %

Macy’s stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

