Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,552 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of ExlService worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 88.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 358.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,087 shares of company stock worth $535,487 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $157.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

